650 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 976.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,021.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,966.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,969.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

