Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.



Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

