Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

