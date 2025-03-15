Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,984 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $662.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.