Tredje AP fonden Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $213.95 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

