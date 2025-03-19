McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $649.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $661.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.36. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $663.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

