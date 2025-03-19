Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total transaction of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. Insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

