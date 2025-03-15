Vestcor Inc Has $1.73 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

