Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Down 33.3 %

OZSC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

