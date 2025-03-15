FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $898.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

