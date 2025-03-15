Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.88. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.87.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

