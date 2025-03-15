Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.01 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

