PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,531.0 days.

Shares of PPTDF opened at $17.85 on Friday. PeptiDream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

