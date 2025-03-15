Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS BNOV opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

