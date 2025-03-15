Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rises By 127.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OMRON Price Performance

Shares of OMRNY opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.04. OMRON has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

