Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

