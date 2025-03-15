Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $89.20 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $633.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

