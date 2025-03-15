Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 294 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for 0.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 308,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BFEB opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

