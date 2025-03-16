GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GBank Financial Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of GBFH stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. 82,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of -1.30. GBank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that GBank Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

