Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 69.6% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fujitsu Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,012. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

