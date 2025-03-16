TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Short Interest Update

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TFF Group stock remained flat at C$42.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.75. TFF Group has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$42.75.

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers.

