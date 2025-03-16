TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Short Interest Update

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TFF Group Price Performance
TFF Group stock remained flat at C$42.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.75. TFF Group has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$42.75.
About TFF Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFF Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.