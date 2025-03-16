Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.81 and last traded at $100.29. Approximately 7,093,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 44,569,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

