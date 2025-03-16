Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 594,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,784,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.