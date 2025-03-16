Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.79 and its 200-day moving average is $334.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

