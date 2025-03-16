Travis Dillon Buys 9,970 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon bought 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.05 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,198.50 ($63,416.77).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

