Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LSB Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 million, a PE ratio of -33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

