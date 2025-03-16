Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,135.78. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 10.7 %
NYSE CMTG opened at $4.00 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
