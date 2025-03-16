Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,135.78. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00.

NYSE CMTG opened at $4.00 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

