ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $51.75 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

