Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Buys $96,540.79 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beyond stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYON. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

