Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.43.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

