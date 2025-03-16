Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.43.
