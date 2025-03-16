Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vsee Health Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Vsee Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.
Institutional Trading of Vsee Health
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vsee Health stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Vsee Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vsee Health Company Profile
VSee Health, Inc is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
