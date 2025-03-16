International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %
IBM opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
