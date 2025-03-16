TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,594 shares of company stock valued at $164,002,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,346.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,163.82 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

