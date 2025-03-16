AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 4,822 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 549.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.89. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.