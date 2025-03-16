Amundi Buys 16,041 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 544.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $322.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.00. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $241.44 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

