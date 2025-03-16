Amundi Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

