Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19. 718,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 135,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

