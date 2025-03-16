Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies that fall between small cap and large cap stocks in terms of market capitalization, often ranging roughly from $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks typically offer a blend of growth potential and stability, providing investors with opportunities that balance the rapid growth of smaller companies with the established performance of larger ones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 76,966,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,277,930. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,696,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,797,891. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,588,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,421,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,863,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,023. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 44,192,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,720,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

