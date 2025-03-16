Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,062 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,038,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,301,707.50. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $286.94 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.64 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

