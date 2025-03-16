Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
