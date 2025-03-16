Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,802.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,845.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,981.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.