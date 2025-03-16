Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) versus Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Edible Garden -78.61% -52,263.51% -135.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edible Garden has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.27 $36.27 million $0.30 20.97 Edible Garden $14.07 million 0.24 -$10.19 million ($657.75) 0.00

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Edible Garden on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

