Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 23.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 173,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 205,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

