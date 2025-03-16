Top Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – March 13th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Baidu, and Target are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in creating, producing, or distributing content for the entertainment industry, such as films, television programs, music, video games, and digital media. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, the success of individual projects, and evolving technology, making them a distinct segment within the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.41. 13,053,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,773,789. The stock has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.63. 15,640,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,254,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

