Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc Sells 1,044,295 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,810,588 shares in the company, valued at $101,850,067.52. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 164,664 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,142,278.64.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 619,747 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $8,050,513.53.

On Monday, January 27th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $315,390.04.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paragon 28

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 425,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,296,000 after acquiring an additional 425,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.