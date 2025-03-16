Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Alphabet, Salesforce, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the industry that is responsible for developing, manufacturing, and delivering essential medical products and services, and they are often considered relatively defensive investments due to the ongoing demand for healthcare regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,204,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,733,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.03 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $13.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.79. 4,649,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.86. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.40. 7,246,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.49.

