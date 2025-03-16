Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) COO Brunt David Dylan Van Sells 32,305 Shares

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $28.99 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

