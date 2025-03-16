Financial Review: Viking (NYSE:VIK) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viking and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Viking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 4 11 0 2.73 Cool 0 1 0 0 2.00

Viking presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Viking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viking is more favorable than Cool.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.10 billion 3.41 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Cool $333.65 million 0.89 $174.73 million $0.68 8.15

This table compares Viking and Cool”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viking beats Cool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.