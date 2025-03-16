Ascent Capital Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,529,000.

XBI stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

