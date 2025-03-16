Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.15. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 96,759 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 106,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $777,446.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,813,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,800,968.01. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

